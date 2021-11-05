Markets
Pre-market Movers: RWLK, OTRK, EVAX, NRXP, PTON…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 05.30 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is up over 70% at $2.20

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is up over 37% at $13.30

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) is up over 30% at $1.45

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is up over 13% at $40.30

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 12% at $1.18

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is up over 11% at $175.88

Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 11% at $0.69

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) is up over 9% at $19.05

Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) is up over 8% at $8.02

Endo International plc (ENDP) is up over 8% at $5.35

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is up over 6% at $0.79

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is up over 5% at $1.77

In the Red

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is down over 37% at $7.89

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is down over 35% at $5.73

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is down over 32% at $58.25

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is down over 28% at $18

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) is down over 19% at $5.15

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is down over 15% at $3.62

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) is down over 11% at $2.17

Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is down over 10% at $2.25

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is down over 9% at $18.89

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is down over 9% at $16.30

FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) is down over 6% at $15.48

