Pre-market Movers: RVI, ABIO, ALF, ZEN, DBVT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 05.45 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) is up over 23% at $3.23 DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 19% at $3.66 WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is up over 16% at $5.08 Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) is up over 12% at $2.45 Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (TWNT) is up over 11% at $11.04 Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is up over 10% at $2.00 Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (GET) is up over 9% at $1.84 United States Steel Corporation (X) is up over 7% at $25.23 Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) is up over 7% at $6.10 Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) is up over 7% at $1.06

In the Red

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) is down over 73% at $7.16 Alfi, Inc. (ALF) is down over 21% at $4.47 Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) is down over 19% at $96.28 MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is down over 17% at $7.46 The Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR) is down over 13% at $12.64 Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is down over 11% at $50.80 HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) is down over 11% at $4.20 Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) is down over 10% at $7.25 Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 8% at $41.39 Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) is down over 8% at $0.91 KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) is down over 4% at $9.55

