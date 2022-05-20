Pre-market Movers: ROST, EVEX, TIGO, CGEN, PANW…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is up over 23% at $10.29 Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is up over 15% at $2.25 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is up over 11% at $485.50 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) is up over 10% at $47.46 Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is up over 7% at $73.04 Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is up over 7% at $39.30

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is down over 25% at $68.82 Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is down over 20% at $17.55 Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) is down over 8% at $162.42 NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is down over 7% at $5.11

