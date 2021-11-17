Pre-market Movers: RMTI, ENSC, PROG, MULN, SPI…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) is up over 45% at $0.70 Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is up over 22% at $1.86 Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is up over 19% at $5.78 Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) is up over 17% at $15.40 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is up over 17% at $7.24 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) is up over 16% at $3.12 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 10% at $21.11 Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is up over 9% at $1.22 Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is up over 8% at $6.43 Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is up over 6% at $1.90

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) is down over 17% at $6.03 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) is down over 14% at $9.75 PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is down over 13% at $4.28 DLocal Limited (DLO) is down over 12% at $41.00 CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) is down over 9% at $1.16 Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is down over 8% at $2.24 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is down over 7% at $82.69 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is down over 7% at $3.14 BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is down over 7% at $0.93 Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is down over 5% at $2.22

