Pre-market Movers: RESN, LRMR, TSEM, IPW, SBEV…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Resonant Inc. (RESN) is up over 250% at $4.41 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is up over 44% at $47.96 iPower Inc. (IPW) is up over 31% at $2.14 Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is up over 12% at $3.16 PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) is up over 12% at $2.65 ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is up over 11% at $6.43 Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) is up over 10% at $47.00 Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) is up over 9% at $134.56 Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) is up over 9% at $7.95 Toast, Inc. (TOST) is up over 8% at $29.89 Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is up over 8% at $7.45

In the Red

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) is down over 57% at $3.56 Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) is down over 20% at $4.00 Vivakor, Inc. Common Stock (VIVK) is down over 13% at $4 Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is down over 10% at $6.72 Modiv Inc. (MDV) is down over 7% at $58.20

