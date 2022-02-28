Markets
AIR

Pre-market Movers: REGI, YNDX, OZON, ALF, HHR…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) is up over 32% at $58.09 Alfi, Inc. (ALF) is up over 17% at $2.42 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) is up over 14% at $2.74 Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) is up over 11% at $199.04 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 11% at $13.38 Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is up over 11% at $10.25 AAR Corp. (AIR) is up over 10% at $48 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is up over 10% at $2.33 BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is up over 9% at $2.75 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) is up over 8% at $20.33 Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is up over 6% at $24.15 Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is up over 6% at $21.72 AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) is up over 6% at $4

In the Red

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is down over 21% at $14.90 Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) is down over 18% at $9.40 HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) is down over 15% at $12.70 Modiv Inc. (MDV) is down over 13% at $14.50 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is down over 10% at $8.71 Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) is down over 9% at $92.22 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) is down over 9% at $78 ING Groep N.V. (ING) is down over 9% at $11.67

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR ALF AVLR BE BKSY BOOT BVN ESLT IMPP INDO ING KTOS MDV OZON PLUG REGI SRG YNDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular