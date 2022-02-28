Pre-market Movers: REGI, YNDX, OZON, ALF, HHR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) is up over 32% at $58.09 Alfi, Inc. (ALF) is up over 17% at $2.42 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) is up over 14% at $2.74 Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) is up over 11% at $199.04 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 11% at $13.38 Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is up over 11% at $10.25 AAR Corp. (AIR) is up over 10% at $48 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is up over 10% at $2.33 BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is up over 9% at $2.75 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) is up over 8% at $20.33 Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is up over 6% at $24.15 Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is up over 6% at $21.72 AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) is up over 6% at $4

In the Red

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is down over 21% at $14.90 Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) is down over 18% at $9.40 HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) is down over 15% at $12.70 Modiv Inc. (MDV) is down over 13% at $14.50 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is down over 10% at $8.71 Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) is down over 9% at $92.22 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) is down over 9% at $78 ING Groep N.V. (ING) is down over 9% at $11.67

