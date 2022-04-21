Markets
AA

Pre-market Movers: RDBX, IGIC, ESPR, EFX, CRXT…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 20% at $3.07 International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) is up over 12% at $8.94 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is up over 11% at $5.30 Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT) is up over 10% at $2.29 Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is up over 7% at $1,050.01 Wayfair Inc. (W) is up over 6% at $103.80 Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) is up over 6% at $6.00 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is up over 6% at $3.79 ABB Ltd (ABB) is up over 5% at $33.63 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) is up over 5% at $5.97

In the Red

Equifax Inc. (EFX) is down over 10% at $198.80 Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is down over 8% at $5.36 Winc, Inc. (WBEV) is down over 8% at $4.59 Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is down over 6% at $4.34 Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) is down over 6% at $4.07 Alcoa Corporation (AA) is down over 5% at $81.88 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 5% at $7.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AA ABB ATER CRXT EFX ESPR EVTL GNOG HYLN LLAP RDBX TSLA W

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular