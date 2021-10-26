Pre-market Movers: RDBX, EQOS, CCNC, LIDR, BKKT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 05.45 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 112% at $25.30 Diginex Limited (EQOS) is up over 66% at $7.19 Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is up over 45% at $2.00 AEye, Inc. (LIDR) is up over 40% at $6.27 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 36% at $41.69 Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is up over 26% at $11.85 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is up over 19% at $2.50 Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) is up over 19% at $0.75 UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is up over 15% at $10.24 Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 15% at $0.44 Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) is up over 13% at $0.81 SeqLL Inc. (SQL) is up over 12% at $3.95 Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) is up over 9% at $1.63 Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) is up over 6% at $1.66

In the Red

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is down over 18% at $1.21 ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is down over 13% at $1.52 Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is down over 10% at $1.32 Inpixon (INPX) is down over 9% at $0.91 Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) is down over 8% at $2.20 Puxin Limited (NEW) is down over 8% at $0.51 Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 6% at $83.50 Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is down over 5% at $4.22

