Markets
CCEL

Pre-market Movers: PXMD, SCLX, ISEE, GTHX, STKH…

November 18, 2022 — 06:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is up over 50% at $2.33 IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is up over 21% at $21.00 Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) is up over 20% at $2.54 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is up over 18% at $11.71 Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is up over 17% at $114.99 Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is up over 17% at $8.59 Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) is up over 13% at $106 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is up over 8% at $169.60 The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is up over 7% at $13.66 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) is up over 7% at $7.47 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is up over 6% at $12.31 Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is up over 6% at $2.84

In the Red

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) is down over 30% at $6.50 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is down over 21% at $6.69 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) is down over 10% at $19.06 Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is down over 10% at $8.14 Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) is down over 9% at $2.37 Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (COEP) is down over 9% at $2.03 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) is down over 7% at $120.98 Perfect Corp. (PERF) is down over 5% at $9.41 Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (CCEL) is down over 5% at $4.61

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCEL
CLFD
FTCH
GPS
GTHX
ISEE
KEP
LLAP
PAGS
PANW
PERF
PXMD
RAPT
ROST
STNE
TIRX
TRTX
WSM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.