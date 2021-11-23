Pre-market Movers: PTPI, ISPC, QLGN, AADI, BTB…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is up over 145% at $3.27 iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is up over 96% at $17.44 Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) is up over 69% at $2.12 Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) is up over 37% at $35.10 Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is up over 16% at $1.00 RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is up over 13% at $5.56 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 13% at $0.53 Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is up over 12% at $31.62 Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) is up over 9% at $2.10 Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) is up over 8% at $16.58 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is up over 8% at $1.29 WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) is up over 7% at $23.90

In the Red

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) is down over 14% at $1.80 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is down over 12% at $32.70 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is down over 11% at $16.68 Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is down over 10% at $10.50 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is down over 10% at $0.79 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is down over 8% at $222.40 iPower Inc. (IPW) is down over 8% at $2.74 Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is down over 6% at $4.17

