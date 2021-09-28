Pre-market Movers: PLAG, ZIVO, IPW, FEIM, FAMI…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 5.45 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is up over 41% at $1.63

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) is up over 26% at $5.46

iPower Inc. (IPW) is up over 19% at $5.50

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) is up over 18% at $11.28

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is up over 16% at $0.28

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is up over 15% at $4.38

Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 15% at $0.61

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Common Stock (STRC) is up over 11% at $10.19

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is up over 7% at $2.11

In the Red

Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is down over 11% at $4.79

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) is down over 11% at $3.17

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) is down over 11% at $2.95

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 7% at $89.93

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is down over 7% at $13.99

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) is down over 6% at $1.38

