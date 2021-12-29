Pre-market Movers: PIXY, NEW, CEMI, SYTA, AUVI…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 63% at $1.83 Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 23% at $0.37 Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is up over 18% at $3.49 Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is up over 18% at $2.73 Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) is up over 17% at $0.93 E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is up over 9% at $1.56 Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is up over 8% at $0.99 Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC) is up over 7% at $3.72 Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is up over 5% at $4.12

In the Red

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) is down over 19% at $1.25 Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) is down over 18% at $2.91 Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) is down over 10% at $0.62 Genfit SA (GNFT) is down over 5% at $4.80

