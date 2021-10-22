Pre-market Movers: PHUN, CRTD, MTCR, DWAC, SNAP…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 05.50 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 285% at $5.90 Creatd, Inc. (CRTD) is up over 149% at $7.28 Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 47% at $67.00 DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is up over 16% at $10.28 Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is up over 13% at $4.04 T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is up over 9% at $0.90 Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) is up over 6% at $7.40 Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) is up over 5% at $3.90

In the Red

Metacrine, Inc. (MTCR) is down over 50% at $1.90 Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 20% at $59.90 Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) is down over 17% at $7.38 China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) is down over 15% at $7.70 Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) is down over 14% at $6.95 Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (SGAM) is down over 12% at $11.25 Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is down over 10% at $1.12 Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is down over 9% at $1.46 LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is down over 8% at $8.25 Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is down over 5% at $13.47

