Pre-market Movers: ONE, TSRI, BBLG, AHI, ACCD…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is up over 25% at $0.24 TSR, Inc. (TSRI) is up over 22% at $10.62 Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) is up over 11% at $3.74 Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) is up over 10% at $21.20 Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is up over 9% at $23.47 Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) is up over 9% at $6.18 PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is up over 8% at $1.48 Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is up over 7% at $1.05 Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) is up over 6% at $8.47 Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is up over 6% at $2.37

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is down over 13% at $4.65 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is down over 10% at $14.76 Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) is down over 8% at $2.72 TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is down over 7% at $6.30

