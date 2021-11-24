Markets
Pre-market Movers: OCUP, KTTA, GAME, BIOL, JWN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) is up over 50% at $5.23 Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is up over 40% at $7.86 Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (GAME) is up over 33% at $4.26 BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is up over 29% at $0.55 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 27% at $14.27 Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is up over 14% at $31.14 Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) is up over 14% at $2.75 Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is up over 11% at $19.23

In the Red

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is down over 27% at $23.22 Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VLON) is down over 27% at $5.30 The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is down over 20% at $18.70 iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is down over 20% at $10.52 Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is down over 20% at $1.87 Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) is down over 20% at $1.24 Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) is down over 17% at $2.12 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is down over 15% at $14.45 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is down over 15% at $8.50 Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT) is down over 13% at $4.94 MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is down over 13% at $3.82

