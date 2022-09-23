Markets
Pre-market Movers: NXPL, HHGC, SLS, BLU, CWBR…

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).

NextPlat Corp (NXPL) is up over 29% at $3.20 HHG Capital Corporation (HHGC) is up over 28% at $13.13 SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 27% at $2.95 BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is up over 14% at $12.10

CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) is down over 11% at $3.70 Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) is down over 11% at $2.38 NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is down over 10% at $2.70 Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is down over 9% at $11.11 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 8% at $4.29 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) is down over 7% at $25.71 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is down over 7% at $1.98 Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is down over 6% at $4.38 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 6% at $3.52 PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is down over 5% at $2.20

