Pre-market Movers: NXPL, ARC, PEGY, SNTI, CSCW…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

NextPlat Corp (NXPL) is up over 39% at $2.81 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is up over 23% at $2.88 Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is up over 17% at $3.24 Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) is up over 16% at $2.08 Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is up over 9% at $11.00 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) is up over 6% at $10.04 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is up over 6% at $6.85

In the Red

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is down over 16% at $4.39 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQ) is down over 15% at $18.45 FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) is down over 13% at $7.65 Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is down over 12% at $8.66 Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) is down over 10% at $5.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.