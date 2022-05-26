Pre-market Movers: NTNX, WKME, SNOW, ISPC, NNVC…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) is up over 11% at $2.22 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 10% at $3.94 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) is up over 8% at $124.77 Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is up over 8% at $8.45 Matson, Inc. (MATX) is up over 7% at $94.80 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) is up over 7% at $15.65 Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) is up over 7% at $4.40 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) is up over 6% at $69.40 Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is up over 6% at $9.03 Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is up over 5% at $126.40 Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is up over 5% at $98.00

In The Red

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is down over 36% at $13.70 WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) is down over 22% at $7.05 Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is down over 13% at $114.50 iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is down over 13% at $2.52 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is down over 11% at $2.10 Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) is down over 8% at $4.32 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is down over 8% at $2.57 Cango Inc. (CANG) is down over 7% at $2.65

