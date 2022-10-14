Pre-market Movers: NTNX, IMRA, MPTI, EVTL, SOL…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is up over 16% at $24.72 IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is up over 16% at $3.00 Westlake Corporation (WLK) is up over 5% at $95.50 Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is up over 5% at $30.20

In the Red

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) is down over 14% at $11.06 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 9% at $9.10 ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is down over 7% at $4.16 Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is down over 5% at $2.07

