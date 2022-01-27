Pre-market Movers: NSEC, EPZM, FAMI, TER, LC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) is up over 62% at $15.02 Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is up over 19% at $0.24 Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) is up over 14% at $0.47 AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) is up over 12% at $4.57 ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is up over 11% at $538.60 Galapagos NV (GLPG) is up over 10% at $59.04 Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is up over 10% at $26.73 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 7% at $15.57 The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) is up over 6% at $1.82 HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is up over 6% at $0.52 Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RPHM) is up over 5% at $6.75

In the Red

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) is down over 26% at $1.39 Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is down over 15% at $120.69 LendingClub Corporation (LC) is down over 15% at $19.07 Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is down over 11% at $8.25 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is down over 7% at $1.01 SAP SE (SAP) is down over 6% at $123.75 Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) is down over 6% at $1.04 LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) is down over 5% at $8.35

