Pre-market Movers: NRGV, ROKU, RDFN, CELZ, SHAK…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.25 A.M. ET).

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 34% at $14.90 Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is up over 17% at $1.84 Puxin Limited (NEW) is up over 11% at $2.46 NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is up over 10% at $3.24 T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is up over 9% at $0.44 Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) is up over 7% at $2.03 Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 7% at $0.23

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is down over 25% at $108.28 Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is down over 25% at $21.40 Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is down over 13% at $65.15 Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is down over 13% at $0.32 Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is down over 11% at $25.50 Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is down over 8% at $0.94 Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) is down over 7% at $6.25 Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is down over 5% at $22.17 iPower Inc. (IPW) is down over 5% at $1.79

