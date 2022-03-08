Markets
Pre-market Movers: NINE, PLM, TMC, ENSV, NEWP…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is up over 60% at $5.75 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is up over 54% at $4.42 TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is up over 42% at $2.35 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is up over 31% at $3.29 U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) is up over 18% at $2.08 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is up over 12% at $12.67 ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is up over 12% at $5 PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) is up over 10% at $3.64 PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is up over 7% at $2.17 Aegon N.V. (AEG) is up over 6% at $4.24

In the Red

New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) is down over 28% at $2.85 Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is down over 8% at $9.42 WeWork Inc. (WE) is down over 8% at $4.41 New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) is down over 7% at $4.85 Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is down over 6% at $24.16 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is down over 6% at $19.01 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 6% at $3.64 Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is down over 5% at $38.00 Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is down over 5% at $28.70

