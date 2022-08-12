Pre-market Movers: NEPT, OLO, LAW, CODX, LRMR…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is up over 61% at $2.30 Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) is up over 29% at $2.57 Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) is up over 22% at $6.97 WeTrade Group, Inc. (WETG) is up over 20% at $17.01 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is up over 16% at $2.56 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) is up over 12% at $4.50 Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is up over 12% at $2.87 Toast, Inc. (TOST) is up over 11% at $20.30 ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is up over 8% at $4.54

In the Red

Olo Inc. (OLO) is down over 33% at $8.70 CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) is down over 31% at $19.88 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is down over 30% at $4.51 Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is down over 26% at $13.06 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) is down over 17% at $2.02 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) is down over 14% at $194.06 Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) is down over 7% at $4.82 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) is down over 6% at $13.30

