Pre-market Movers: NCPL, SNAP, HNGR, PDSB, IPI…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) is up over 25% at $18.47 PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is up over 18% at $5.18 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) is up over 13% at $47.50 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 12% at $14.49 Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) is up over 12% at $2.50 Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 10% at $5.99 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is up over 9% at $76.08 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is up over 9% at $6.29 Vicor Corporation (VICR) is up over 8% at $60.40 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is up over 6% at $62.39

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is down over 31% at $2.21 Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 29% at $11.47 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is down over 12% at $197.11 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is down over 12% at $73.42 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is down over 10% at $12.90 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) is down over 10% at $3.94 Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is down over 7% at $19.42 Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is down over 5% at $47.47

