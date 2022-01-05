Pre-market Movers: MYNZ, WEJO, ANNX, ARAV, SENS…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 41% at $14.67 Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) is up over 28% at $8.09 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) is up over 15% at $3.09 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) is up over 14% at $9.89 SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) is up over 12% at $9 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is up over 11% at $3.00 Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) is up over 10% at $5.86 Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is up over 9% at $67.50 InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) is up over 8% at $5.85 Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is up over 6% at $3.25

In the Red

Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) is down over 23% at $8.40 Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) is down over 21% at $2.06 Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) is down over 9% at $4.55 Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VLON) is down over 8% at $7.35 GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) is down over 6% at $3.84 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) is down over 5% at $208.86

