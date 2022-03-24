Pre-market Movers: MFH, ESOA, COOK, FSRD, ALLG…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) is up over 59% at $3.35 Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) is up over 40% at $4.62 Fast Radius, Inc. (FSRD) is up over 16% at $2.22 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 15% at $20.50 OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is up over 11% at $1.97 Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 9% at $12.88 PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) is up over 9% at $3.12. Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) is up over 6% at $7.01

In the Red

Traeger, Inc. (COOK) is down over 20% at $7.01 Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is down over 8% at $6.83 Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is down over 8% at $2.64 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) is down over 7% at $10.00 FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) is down over 7% at $5.41 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is down over 6% at $49.49 AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH) is down over 6% at $7.20

