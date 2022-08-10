Pre-market Movers: MAPS, SG, OPRX, BBAI, SSNT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) is up over 16% at $4.29 The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is up over 15% at $63.12 Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) is up over 15% at $15.29 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) is up over 11% at $8.04 Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is up over 8% at $9.70 Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is up over 6% at $9.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is up over 5% at $9.88

In the Red

WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) is down over 27% at $2.52 Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is down over 25% at $12.63 OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is down over 20% at $17.70 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 20% at $2.18 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) is down over 16% at $2.51 PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) is down over 15% at $5.88 Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is down over 14% at $40.51 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is down over 13% at $24.99 Evotec SE (EVO) is down over 12% at $12.33 SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) is down over 12% at $4.70 AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC) is down over 10% at $6.53 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) is down over 8% at $3.28 Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is down over 7% at $2.61

