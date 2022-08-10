Markets
ABEV

Pre-market Movers: MAPS, SG, OPRX, BBAI, SSNT…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) is up over 16% at $4.29 The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is up over 15% at $63.12 Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) is up over 15% at $15.29 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) is up over 11% at $8.04 Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is up over 8% at $9.70 Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is up over 6% at $9.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is up over 5% at $9.88

In the Red

WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) is down over 27% at $2.52 Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is down over 25% at $12.63 OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is down over 20% at $17.70 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 20% at $2.18 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) is down over 16% at $2.51 PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) is down over 15% at $5.88 Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is down over 14% at $40.51 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is down over 13% at $24.99 Evotec SE (EVO) is down over 12% at $12.33 SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) is down over 12% at $4.70 AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC) is down over 10% at $6.53 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) is down over 8% at $3.28 Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is down over 7% at $2.61

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABEV AERC ARLO ASC BBAI GNLN OPRX PLBY RAD RBLX SG SSNT SYNL TTD VIR WBX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular