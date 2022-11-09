Pre-market Movers: MACK, IXHL, UPST, CARG, ELBM…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) is up over 150% at $10.02 Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 30% at $5.00 Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is up over 18% at $20.17 MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 15% at $2.30 Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) is up over 14% at $5.96 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) is up over 11% at $32.00 Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is up over 8% at $2.86 Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is up over 8% at $2.54 Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is up over 7% at $6.72 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is up over 6% at $4.18

In the Red

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 25% at $14.14 CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) is down over 20% at $10.89 Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is down over 20% at $2.45 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is down over 15% at $13.22 Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is down over 10% at $3.03 Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is down over 9% at $3.25 The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is down over 7% at $92.22 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 7% at $36.30 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 7% at $8.88 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is down over 6% at $198.50 Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is down over 6% at $31.22 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is down over 6% at $2.90 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 5% at $7.41

