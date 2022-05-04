Markets
Pre-market Movers: LYFT, ACON, LTHM, IMMP, BWV…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Aclarion, Inc. (ACON) is up over 22% at $2.10 Livent Corporation (LTHM) is up over 21% at $26.66 Immutep Limited (IMMP) is up over 19% at $2.87 Ucommune International Ltd (UK) is up over 15% at $4.86 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 13% at $24.81 Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is up over 7% at $310

In the Red

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is down over 25% at $23.07 Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is down over 18% at $5.23 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is down over 15% at $23.40 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is down over 13% at $98.40 IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is down over 10% at $6.42 Ouster, Inc. (OUST) is down over 6% at $3.25

