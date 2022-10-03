Markets
Pre-market Movers: LVWR, NXPL, MYOV, AMV, FNGR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 42% at $10.20 NextPlat Corp (NXPL) is up over 38% at $3.04 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is up over 28% at $22.99 Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV) is up over 25% at $25.70 FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) is up over 10% at $3.72 OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 10% at $2.53 GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is up over 8% at $4.68 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 8% at $2.40 MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is up over 7% at $13.39 Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is up over 7% at $7.06 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is up over 7% at $3.94 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 6% at $49.78

In the Red

Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) is down over 7% at $2.18 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 6% at $8.71 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is down over 5% at $3.69 Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is down over 4% at $252.39

