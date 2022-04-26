Pre-market Movers: LLNW, EKSO, ACON, LIAN, GWGH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is up over 15% at $2.83 LianBio (LIAN) is up over 9% at $5.20 FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) is up over 8% at $2.27

In the Red

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) is down over 19% at $5.69 Aclarion, Inc. (ACON) is down over 10% at $2.44 GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH) is down over 9% at $2.70 Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX) is down over 7% at $17.31 Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) is down over 6% at $3.75 Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (ELYM) is down over 6% at $2.69

