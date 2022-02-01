Pre-market Movers: KSCP, OBSV, SPIR, SI, CIAN…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

ObsEva SA (OBSV) is up over 16% at $1.79 Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is up over 12% at $2.79 Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is up over 10% at $119 Cian PLC (CIAN) is up over 10% at $9.44 Metacrine, Inc. (MTCR) is up over 10% at $0.61 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) is up over 9% at $2.94 Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is up over 8% at $3.29 Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) is up over 8% at $0.47 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is up over 7% at $216.79 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is up over 6% at $5.78

In the Red

Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) is down over 17% at $17.73 Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is down over 5% at $4.56 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) is down over 5% at $2.96 Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) is down over 5% at $2.55 China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is down over 5% at $0.34

