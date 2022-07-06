Markets
Pre-market Movers: KRNT, GATO, BGXX, BHIL, SANA…

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) is up over 23% at $3.25 Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) is up over 18% at $2.57 Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) is up over 13% at $3.93 JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is up over 9% at $13.53 Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) is up over 7% at $4.49 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) is up over 5% at $24.45

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) is down over 24% at $23.88 Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) is down over 16% at $2.41 Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) is down over 15% at $6.32 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) is down over 11% at $6.00 RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) is down over 10% at $8.09 Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is down over 8% at $8.62 DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is down over 5% at $70.79

