Pre-market Movers: KPRX, CTK, VGR, BVXV, NEW…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX) is up over 30% at $1.15 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is up over 25% at $0.67 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) is up over 12% at $2.62 Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS) is up over 11% at $2.26 Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) is up over 9% at $6.84 Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up over 7% at $6.17 BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is up over 7% at $0.52 Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is up over 6% at $4.68 Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is up over 6% at $0.58 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 5% at $0.39

In the Red

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is down over 17% at $14.19 Puxin Limited (NEW) is down over 12% at $0.47 Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is down over 10% at $2.93 United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (UTME) is down over 9% at $3.07 Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is down over 9% at $1.21 Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) is down over 7% at $4.23

