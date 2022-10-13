Markets
COMP

Pre-market Movers: KNTE, PUMP, SSNT, DWAC, LLAP…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 10% at $17.61 LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 7% at $8.35 Medifast, Inc. (MED) is up over 5% at $127.95 QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) is up over 5% at $71.24 NatWest Group plc (NWG) is up over 5% at $4.96 Revlon, Inc. (REV) is up over 5% at $4.15 Compass, Inc. (COMP) is up over 5% at $2.86

In the Red

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) is down over 19% at $6.53 ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is down over 11% at $8.21 SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) is down over 11% at $3.41 Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is down over 8% at $2.01 T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is down over 7% at $2.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COMPLLAPLVWRMEDQDELREVSSNTTTOO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular