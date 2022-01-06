Pre-market Movers: KAVL, ATHE, BLI, PSTV, CNSP…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is up over 39% at $0.86 Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is up over 36% at $1.13 Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is up over 19% at $1.54 Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is up over 15% at $3.70 My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) is up over 8% at $0.54 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is up over 7% at $3.84 Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) is up over 7% at $1.20 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is up over 7% at $0.43 ObsEva SA (OBSV) is up over 6% at $2.20 Largo Inc. (LGO) is up over 5% at $10.81 Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is up over 5% at $0.89

In the Red

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) is down over 28% at $11.61 CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) is down over 16% at $0.88 ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is down over 13% at $1.99 MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is down over 10% at $4.41 NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is down over 9% at $1.38 Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) is down over 8% at $3.75 Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) is down over 7% at $2.05 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 5% at $8.56 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is down over 5% at $1.08

