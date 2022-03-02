Pre-market Movers: JWN, KPTI, BORR, SOFI, HOOK…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is up over 33% at $26 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 24% at $2.65 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is up over 15% at $12.90 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is up over 13% at $8.21 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is up over 10% at $5.56 Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) is up over 10% at $3.54 CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) is up over 10% at $2.80 Sasol Limited (SSL) is up over 9% at $25.57 The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODY) is up over 8% at $2.10 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 6% at $11.43

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is down over 28% at $7.44 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is down over 14% at $2.16 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) is down over 13% at $25.47 China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) is down over 13% at $2.50 First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is down over 12% at $66.25 Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)is down over 12% at $5.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is down over 12% at $2.84 Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is down over 11% at $10.02 Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) is down over 10% at $2.80 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is down over 9% at $56.60 Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is down over 9% at $4.96

