Pre-market Movers: IXHL, BEKE, DIDI, PDD, BILI…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 39% at $12.60 DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is up over 36% at $2.46 Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is up over 34% at $36.60 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 30% at $24.64 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is up over 30% at $4.20 Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is up over 30% at $3.32 Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is up over 28% at $33.76 JOYY Inc. (YY) is up over 27% at $32.50 GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is up over 27% at $31.05 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 27% at $2.69 UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is up over 26% at $3.90 Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is up over 26% at $2.52 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is up over 24% at $4.46

Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is down over 52% at $16.99 TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) is down over 14% at $2.31 Modiv Inc. (MDV) is down over 13% at $18 Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR) is down over 11% at $3.55 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is down over 7% at $28.00 Akanda Corp. Common Shares (AKAN) is down over 7% at $9.70 Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is down over 5% at $5.09 The Marygold Companies, Inc. (MGLD) is down over 5% at $2.69

