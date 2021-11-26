Markets
Pre-market Movers: ISPC, AHPI, APT, BIMI, VALN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is up over 67% at $17.10 Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) is up over 49% at $8.06 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is up over 20% at $6.15 BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is up over 18% at $0.84 Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 17% at $58.40 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is up over 11% at $13.29 CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is up over 11% at $2.60 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is up over 9% at $227.80 BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) is up over 9% at $14.54 Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is up over 9% at $7.77 iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is up over 9% at $0.73

In the Red

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is down over 14% at $1.60 Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) is down over 13% at $2.75 Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is down over 11% at $54.75 BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is down over 10% at $0.42 Mechel PAO (MTL) is down over 9% at $2.91 Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is down over 7% at $7.50 Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is down over 5% at $4.62 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is down over 4% at $55.20

