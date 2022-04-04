Markets
ATNF

Pre-market Movers: ISAA, TWTR, GTIM, SPI, IVDA…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Iron Spark I Inc. (ISAA) is up over 27% at $12.73 Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is up over 25% at $49.43 Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is up over 25% at $4.50 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is up over 25% at $3.56 Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is up over 13% at $2.72 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 12% at $2.84 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is up over 12% at $2.79 System1, Inc. (SST) is up over 9% at $16.92 DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is up over 9% at $3.10 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is up over 9% at $2.77 TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is up over 9% at $2.69 Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is up over 7% at $8.49 Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) is up over 6% at $3.06

In the Red

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) is down over 14% at $3.22 Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is down over 12% at $2.90 Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) is down over 10% at $2.88 Curis, Inc. (CRIS) is down over 9% at $2.20 Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) is down over 8% at $2.40 Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) is down over 5% at $3.57

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATNF BLBX CNTX CRIS DIDI ENSV GTIM HUSN IVDA LSF MULN OCGN SPI TMC TWTR ZH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular