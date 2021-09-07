Pre-market Movers: IRNT, MTL, IFRX, FWP, JAGX, IPHA…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 6.10 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is up over 110% at $35.00

Mechel PAO (MTL) is up over 36% at $4.36

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 25% at $3.24

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is up over 14% at $169.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) is up over 13% at $1.87

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) is up over 12% at $27.65

Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 12% at $53.69

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is up over 11% at $3.59

uniQure N.V. (QURE) is up over 10% at $34.44

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) is up over 5% at $6.15

In the Red

Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) is down over 18% at $6.43

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is down over 17% at $0.96

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is down over 15% at $5.20

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is down over 6% at $14.00

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 5% at $0.76

