Pre-market Movers: IRNT, MTL, IFRX, FWP, JAGX, IPHA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 6.10 A.M. EDT).
In the Green
IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is up over 110% at $35.00
Mechel PAO (MTL) is up over 36% at $4.36
InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 25% at $3.24
Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is up over 14% at $169.00
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) is up over 13% at $1.87
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) is up over 12% at $27.65
Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 12% at $53.69
Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is up over 11% at $3.59
uniQure N.V. (QURE) is up over 10% at $34.44
SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) is up over 5% at $6.15
In the Red
Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) is down over 18% at $6.43
Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is down over 17% at $0.96
Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is down over 15% at $5.20
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is down over 6% at $14.00
Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 5% at $0.76
