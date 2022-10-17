Markets
Pre-market Movers: INPX, GEHI, HAPP, MPTI, ADEA…

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green Inpixon (INPX) is up over 57% at $7.53 Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (GEHI) is up over 30% at $24.84 M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) is up over 12% at $13.53 Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is up over 9% at $7.30 Missfresh Limited (MF) is up over 9% at $2.01 FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is up over 8% at $8.28 LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) is up over 7% at $4.95 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 7% at $3.96 Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is up over 7% at $2.27 Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is up over 6% at $75.10 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is up over 6% at $5.26 Revlon, Inc. (REV) is up over 6% at $4.39 Cepton, Inc. (CPTN) is up over 5% at $2.68

In the Red

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) is down over 14% at $2.25 Adeia Inc. (ADEA) is down over 12% at $9.10 Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is down over 12% at $7 Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) is down over 11% at $2.33 Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is down over 8% at $5.23 Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is down over 6% at $9.41 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is down over 5% at $46

