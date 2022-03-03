Markets
Pre-market Movers: INDO, WEAV. SNOW, RSI, CAN…

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 35% at $19.60 Canaan Inc. (CAN) is up over 16% at $6.32 Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) is up over 13% at $28.35 Samsara Inc. (IOT) is up over 11% at $18.49 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) Is up over 10% at $2.20 Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is up over 8% at $28.75 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is up over 8% at $2.24 Titan International, Inc. (TWI) is up over 7% at $12.50 Box, Inc. (BOX) is up over 6% at $27.69 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) is up over 5% at $17.55 UserTesting, Inc. (USER) is up over 5% at $10.07 Rigetti Computing, Inc. Common Stock (RGTI) is up over 5% at $9.98

In The Red

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) is down over 27% at $6.77 Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is down over 20% at $210.52 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is down over 16% at $8.49 Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) is down over 15% at $4.22 Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is down over 9% at $208.49 Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is down over 9% at $116.00 Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is down over 7% at $20.90 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) is down over 6% at $3.87 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is down over 5% at $20.24

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

