Pre-market Movers: INDO, SKLZ, RCII, MDV, YNDX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 111% at $15.96 New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) is up over 17% at $3.14 U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is up over 11% at $4.58 Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) is up over 9% at $13.90 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is up over 9% at $2.22 NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is up over 8% at $2.81 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) is up over 5% at $125.00

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is down over 39% at $2.18 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) is down over 34% at $22.70 Modiv Inc. (MDV) is down over 32% at $11.32 Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is down over 27% at $24.64 Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) is down over 25% at $11.28 AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) is down over 23% at $5.25 Mechel PAO (MTL) is down over 22% at $2.26 Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is down over 20% at $18.32 EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is down over 18% at $340.00 fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is down over 13% at $6.56

