Pre-market Movers: IMUX, ARC, SNAP, VRE, JAN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.25 A.M. ET).

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is up over 33% at $2.88 Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) is up over 17% at $14.65 JanOne Inc. (JAN) is up over 15% at $2.07 Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is up over 9% at $17.00 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 8% at $12.52 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) is up over 8% at $11.93 Weber Inc. (WEBR) is up over 7% at $5.59 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) is up over 6% at $9.75 Quanergy Systems, Inc. (QNGY) is up over 5% at $1.99

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is down over 68% at $2.90 Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 26% at $7.89 Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is down over 14% at $46.68 Graphite Bio, Inc. (GRPH) is down over 11% at $2.90 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is down over 10% at $71.56 Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is down over 7% at $48.37 Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is down over 7% at $21.28 SOS Limited (SOS) is down over 6% at $4.22

