Pre-market Movers: IMRN, PIK, NTP, FLUX, MCMJ…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Immuron Limited (IMRN) is up over 50% at $3.94 Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is up over 27% at $7.67 Merida Merger Corp. I (MCMJ) is up over 19% at $10.02 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 11% at $15.71 Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is up over 9% at $3.50 FREYR Battery (FREY) is up over 8% at $10.64

In the Red

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) is down over 25% at $8.56 Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) is down over 25% at $3.06 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is down over 15% at $32.90 Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is down over 11% at $18.39 Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is down over 9% at $217.51 Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is down over 9% at $28.54 Save Foods, Inc. (SVFD) is down over 9% at $4.06

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.