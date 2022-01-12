Markets
AVNW

Pre-market Movers: IMRN, PIK, NTP, FLUX, MCMJ…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Immuron Limited (IMRN) is up over 50% at $3.94 Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is up over 27% at $7.67 Merida Merger Corp. I (MCMJ) is up over 19% at $10.02 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 11% at $15.71 Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is up over 9% at $3.50 FREYR Battery (FREY) is up over 8% at $10.64

In the Red

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) is down over 25% at $8.56 Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) is down over 25% at $3.06 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is down over 15% at $32.90 Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is down over 11% at $18.39 Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is down over 9% at $217.51 Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is down over 9% at $28.54 Save Foods, Inc. (SVFD) is down over 9% at $4.06

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVNW BIIB FEMY FLUX FREY HUDI IMRN MCMJ MYNZ NTP PHG PIK SVFD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular