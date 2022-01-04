Pre-market Movers: IMMX, VALN, LQDA, OSAT, EKSO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) is up over 18% at $6.85 Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is up over 13% at $5.82 Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) is up over 13% at $4.00 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is up over 13% at $3.12 Usio, Inc. (USIO) is up over 11% at $4.92 Clene Inc. (CLNN) is up over 9% at $4.85 uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is up over 8% at $4.13 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 8% at $2.35 UpHealth, Inc. (UPH) is up over 7% at $2.80

In the Red

Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 15% at $42.93 Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) is down over 10% at $6.00 Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is down over 10% at $2.88 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) is down over 9% at $5.45 Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) is down over 8% at $8.05 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) is down over 7% at $2.56 Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is down over 6% at $5.06

