Markets
AFI

Pre-market Movers: IMMX, VALN, LQDA, OSAT, EKSO…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) is up over 18% at $6.85 Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is up over 13% at $5.82 Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) is up over 13% at $4.00 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is up over 13% at $3.12 Usio, Inc. (USIO) is up over 11% at $4.92 Clene Inc. (CLNN) is up over 9% at $4.85 uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is up over 8% at $4.13 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 8% at $2.35 UpHealth, Inc. (UPH) is up over 7% at $2.80

In the Red

Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 15% at $42.93 Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) is down over 10% at $6.00 Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is down over 10% at $2.88 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) is down over 9% at $5.45 Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) is down over 8% at $8.05 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) is down over 7% at $2.56 Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is down over 6% at $5.06

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFI BORR CELZ CLNN CNTG EKSO IMMX JWEL LQDA OSAT UCL UPH USIO VALN WAVE WTTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular