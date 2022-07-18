Markets
ENOB

Pre-market Movers: ILAG, USEA, TSLX, EVTL, ITHX…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) is up over 43% at $3.22 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) is up over 19% at $22.24 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is up over 13% at $5.65 ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (ITHX) is up over 12% at $15.76 MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is up over 12% at $2.50 ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is up over 11% at $3.49 LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is up over 11% at $2.63 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 10% at $7.88 Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is up over 10% at $2.42 Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) is up over 9% at $2.35 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is up over 8% at $8.18

In the Red

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is down over 25% at $4.51 Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is down over 9% at $4.50 Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB) is down over 7% at $2.01

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENOB EVTL GTHX GWH LMDX NRGV OPAD OTIC TSLX YGMZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular