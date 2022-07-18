Pre-market Movers: ILAG, USEA, TSLX, EVTL, ITHX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) is up over 43% at $3.22 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) is up over 19% at $22.24 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is up over 13% at $5.65 ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (ITHX) is up over 12% at $15.76 MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is up over 12% at $2.50 ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is up over 11% at $3.49 LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is up over 11% at $2.63 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 10% at $7.88 Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is up over 10% at $2.42 Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) is up over 9% at $2.35 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is up over 8% at $8.18

In the Red

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is down over 25% at $4.51 Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is down over 9% at $4.50 Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB) is down over 7% at $2.01

