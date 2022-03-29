Pre-market Movers: IGMS, HYMC, NEO, AVAH, MRIN…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) is up over 41% at $21.27 Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is up over 31% at $3.06 TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) is up over 12% at $2.64 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) is up over 11% at $21.00 NexImmune, Inc. (NEXI) is up over 11% at $3.61 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is up over 10% at $7.66 Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) is up over 7% at $7.30 Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is up over 7% at $5.18 Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is up over 6% at $97.05 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is up over 6% at $3.99 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is up over 5% at $6.00

In the Red

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) is down over 28% at $12.68 Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) is down over 16% at $4.51 Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is down over 12% at $3.22 Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) is down over 11% at $4.99 Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) is down over 8% at $5.45 Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) is down over 6% at $40.15 Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) is down over 6% at $19.50 Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is down over 6% at $11.00 Modiv Inc. (MDV) is down over 5% at $16.50

