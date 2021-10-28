Pre-market Movers: IFRX, CWBR, FUTU, MRAI, GRTX…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 05.45 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 53% at $4.40

LendingClub Corporation (LC) is up over 30% at $41.27

Marpai, Inc. Class A Common Stock (MRAI) is up over 25% at $5.95

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is up over 21% at $2.93

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is up over 13% at $0.47

Ford Motor Company (F) is up over 9% at $17.01

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is up over 9% at $0.71

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is up over 8% at $0.61

In the Red CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) is down over 31% at $0.62

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 25% at $49.90

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is down over 20% at $4.22

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is down over 18% at $7.18

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is down over 18% at $0.76

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) is down over 16% at $0.45

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is down over 14% at $1.29

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is down over 11% at $305.00

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (AGRI) is down over 11% at $2.80

IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is down over 8% at $14.95

